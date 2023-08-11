Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tecnoglass Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Tecnoglass in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Tecnoglass’ current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

TGLS opened at $36.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.81. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.22 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tecnoglass

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.47%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

