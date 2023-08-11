Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Hillenbrand, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hillenbrand in a research note issued on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.40. The consensus estimate for Hillenbrand’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hillenbrand’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

HI stock opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.08.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $208,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,659.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $208,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,659.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen W. Cornell acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.65 per share, with a total value of $252,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,173,709. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 5.2% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

