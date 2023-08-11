Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Texas Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $7.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.04 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $167.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

