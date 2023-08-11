Research Analysts Set Expectations for Jack in the Box Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Jack in the Box in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share.

JACK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.74.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Jack in the Box stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,704. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 75,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 26,020 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 243,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after buying an additional 16,193 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 312,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,330,000 after acquiring an additional 25,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack in the Box news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $51,052.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total transaction of $62,222.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,171,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,324.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,771 shares of company stock valued at $446,901. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

