Research Analysts Set Expectations for Rallybio Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rallybio in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.50). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rallybio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rallybio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

Get Rallybio alerts:

RLYB has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rallybio from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Rallybio Stock Performance

Rallybio stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19. Rallybio has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $211.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -2.06.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Rallybio by 44.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rallybio by 17.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rallybio by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Rallybio by 631.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rallybio by 124.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rallybio

(Get Free Report)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.