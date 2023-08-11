Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ryder System, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ryder System in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.98. The consensus estimate for Ryder System’s current full-year earnings is $12.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ryder System’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.98 EPS.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.64. Ryder System had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

R has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE R opened at $101.50 on Friday. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $103.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.30 and a 200-day moving average of $88.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 93,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $9,353,643.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,246,409.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 93,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $9,353,643.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,383 shares in the company, valued at $6,246,409.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $91,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,783.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,634 shares of company stock worth $16,265,337 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in R. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 9.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its position in Ryder System by 1.1% during the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 43,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 2,146.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 4.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 378,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,086,000 after acquiring an additional 14,411 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

