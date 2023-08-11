Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Chevron (CVX)

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/9/2023 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $180.00 to $184.00.

7/31/2023 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $163.00 to $165.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Chevron was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $187.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $166.00.

7/25/2023 – Chevron had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $197.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $194.00 to $163.00.

7/18/2023 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $198.00 to $197.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2023 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $202.00 to $205.00.

7/11/2023 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $170.00.

6/13/2023 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $196.00 to $188.00.

NYSE CVX traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.15. 6,679,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,129,064. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.58. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.46 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $306.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 6.3% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 6.0% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 43,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

