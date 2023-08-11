Reshma P. Shetty Sells 37,650 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $76,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,089,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,703,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of DNA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.87. 19,236,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,369,090. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $80.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.41 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 65.63% and a negative net margin of 375.48%. On average, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair cut Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 66,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

