Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR opened at $73.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average of $70.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.87%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,924,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,498,000 after buying an additional 450,110 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,797,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,182,000 after buying an additional 1,524,652 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,189,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,391,000 after buying an additional 191,299 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,963,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,871,000 after buying an additional 231,116 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.68.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

