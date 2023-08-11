Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.68.

QSR traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $73.22. The company had a trading volume of 246,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,893. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.87%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after buying an additional 121,590 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2,929.2% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.8% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 201,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after acquiring an additional 37,402 shares during the period.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

