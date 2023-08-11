Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to C$88.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$98.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$100.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$94.60. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$70.79 and a 12 month high of C$103.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.729 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.21%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

