Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to C$88.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.729 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.21%.
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
