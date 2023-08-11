Retirement Capital Strategies Takes Position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 119,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,000. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury makes up approximately 1.2% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth about $5,936,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,698,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,121,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $24.81.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

