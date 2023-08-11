ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 521,500 shares, an increase of 2,630.4% from the July 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of ReTo Eco-Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Free Report) by 147.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,347 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.81% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ReTo Eco-Solutions alerts:

ReTo Eco-Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of RETO stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,826,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,542. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $8.13.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.