Revolution Medicines, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($1.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.92). The consensus estimate for Revolution Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($3.18) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.47) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.91) EPS.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $4,874,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Nextech Invest Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 4,839,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,824,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,458,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,884 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $866,000.

Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines

In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $486,480.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,023,037.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $39,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,766.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $486,480.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 309,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,023,037.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,756 shares of company stock valued at $640,065 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.