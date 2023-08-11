Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 538,400 shares, a growth of 3,917.9% from the July 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,384.0 days.
Rexel Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RXLSF remained flat at $24.13 during midday trading on Friday. Rexel has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87.
About Rexel
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rexel
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.