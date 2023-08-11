Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 538,400 shares, a growth of 3,917.9% from the July 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,384.0 days.

Rexel Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RXLSF remained flat at $24.13 during midday trading on Friday. Rexel has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

