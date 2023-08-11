RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,098 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA RYT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.47. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $213.47 and a twelve month high of $286.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.