RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in RTX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in RTX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RTX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.57. 2,358,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,145,734. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.01.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

