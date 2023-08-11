RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,725 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.22.

Shares of ADBE traded down $7.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $508.74. 1,358,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,869. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $552.94. The company has a market cap of $231.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $496.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

