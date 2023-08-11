RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYD. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 866.5% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 65,864 shares during the last quarter.

HYD stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.89. The company had a trading volume of 457,909 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1746 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

