RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.39.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,333,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,159. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $162.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $433.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

