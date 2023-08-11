RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,557 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,728,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,793. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $54.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.57.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

