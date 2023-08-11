RFG Advisory LLC Has $2.40 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 225,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after buying an additional 23,963 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.47. 787,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.63. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $53.55.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.