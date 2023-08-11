RFG Advisory LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,289,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997,799 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 314.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,278,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,236 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $22,149,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,295,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,239 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,591,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. 2,231,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,202,951. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

