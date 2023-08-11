RFG Advisory LLC Has $8.07 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.66.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $330.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $312.92 and its 200-day moving average is $303.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $332.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.