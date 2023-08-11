RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 28,818 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 303.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,818 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 331,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SMMD stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $58.39. 33,943 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average of $56.13. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

