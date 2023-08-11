RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 2,907 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.36. The company had a trading volume of 355,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,242. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

