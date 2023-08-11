RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 885 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in International Business Machines by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 169,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after acquiring an additional 71,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.28. 1,753,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,723,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $130.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.83 and its 200 day moving average is $131.86.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.