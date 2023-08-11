Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) PT Raised to $3.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 82.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded shares of Rigetti Computing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RGTI

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

Rigetti Computing stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. Rigetti Computing has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $212.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 567.88% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 40,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $57,030.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,599 shares of company stock valued at $114,238. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $75,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $80,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at $179,000. 40.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. Its quantum computing as a Service platform can be integrated into any public, private, or hybrid cloud. The company offers product types of platform, research, and software tools, which are used in application areas of benchmarking, chemical simulation, education/entertainment, machine learning, and optimization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.