Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Sells $14,666.24 in Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin Maddock sold 5,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $14,666.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Maddock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Kevin Maddock sold 1,273 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $3,106.12.

RMNI opened at $2.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $236.98 million, a PE ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 0.85. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $5.83.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers application management services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support solution for a range of enterprise software vendors, product families and product lines; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of managed security solutions for applications, databases, and technology infrastructure; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

