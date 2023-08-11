RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $49.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on RingCentral from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.04. 2,066,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,708. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $54.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.92. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40, a PEG ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 0.91.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $533.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $2,029,211.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,200 shares in the company, valued at $17,356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 12,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $413,999.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 312,533 shares in the company, valued at $10,713,631.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $2,029,211.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,356,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,276 shares of company stock worth $3,231,069 in the last ninety days. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,739,000 after acquiring an additional 420,567 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,144,000 after purchasing an additional 940,926 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 26.3% during the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,375,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,841,000 after purchasing an additional 495,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in RingCentral by 12.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,931,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,228,000 after purchasing an additional 216,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in RingCentral by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,665,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,090,000 after buying an additional 150,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

