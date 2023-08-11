River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires 14,730 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,304 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZION has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.74.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

ZION stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,444. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.34 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

