River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires New Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 41.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in Salesforce by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,465 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,840,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Salesforce by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $259,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $5,156,070.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $20,838,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,124,743 shares of company stock worth $239,966,809 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CRM traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,296,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.55 and its 200-day moving average is $197.41. The company has a market cap of $203.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

