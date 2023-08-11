River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Boosts Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at $91,708,457.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,035 shares of company stock worth $2,208,725. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.7 %

TTWO traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.46. 1,920,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,937. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $153.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

