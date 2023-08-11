River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Buys 300 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern bought 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $7,249,057 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $8.89 on Friday, hitting $203.09. 1,348,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,269. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.28 and a 200-day moving average of $186.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $225.57. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 38.41%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

