River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Decreases Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 33,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,665,000 after buying an additional 31,830 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 42,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 712,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,181,000 after buying an additional 51,550 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OMC traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.81. 1,128,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,842. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.85 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

