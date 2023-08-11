River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Decreases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,845 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,182 shares of company stock worth $58,196,458. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $429.98. 5,454,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,349,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $431.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.39. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.73 and a 1-year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. New Street Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.