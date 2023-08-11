River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares during the period. Harley-Davidson comprises about 1.2% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 1,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,260.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, June 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

Get Our Latest Report on HOG

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $35.49. 1,383,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,934. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.18). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.