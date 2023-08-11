River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $8.31 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,720 shares during the quarter. State Street accounts for 1.7% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after buying an additional 146,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,517,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,069,000 after buying an additional 60,433 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in State Street by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in State Street by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,161,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,831,000 after purchasing an additional 107,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in State Street by 2.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,555,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,117,000 after purchasing an additional 92,130 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE STT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.13. 2,673,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,589. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.61. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

