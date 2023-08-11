River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $982,000 Stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,710 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.05% of Farfetch worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Farfetch by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Farfetch by 24,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FTCH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,843,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,406,013. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

