River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Lowers Stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Canada Goose by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,452 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Canada Goose by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,234,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,693 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,105 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,797,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Canada Goose by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,144,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,002,000 after purchasing an additional 818,868 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOS. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $17.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.48.

Canada Goose Price Performance

NYSE:GOOS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.87. 330,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $216.84 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.