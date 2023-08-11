River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Purchases 5,700 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. III Capital Management grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. III Capital Management now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSCO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 1.1 %

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.87. 459,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.86. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $48.16.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 112.91% and a net margin of 4.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

