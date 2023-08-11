River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Purchases 9,160 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNAP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Snap by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,668,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,193 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $104,868,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Snap by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,263,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Snap by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,618,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,397 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $10,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 70,213,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,750,618.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $73,383.57. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 295,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,748.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $10,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 70,213,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,750,618.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,393,053 shares of company stock worth $24,497,001. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. China Renaissance downgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.41.

SNAP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,549,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,188,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.23. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

