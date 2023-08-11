River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Raises Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 332.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 21,874 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.5 %

JCI stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $59.66. 5,943,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,814,534. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.26.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

About Johnson Controls International



Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

