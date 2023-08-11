River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Reduces Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after acquiring an additional 241,026 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,848,000 after acquiring an additional 890,000 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $123,027,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Spotify Technology Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of SPOT traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,642,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,980. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.37 and its 200-day moving average is $139.18. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Spotify Technology Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
