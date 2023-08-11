River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Reduces Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.3 %

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.85. The company had a trading volume of 855,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,207. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.49 and a 200 day moving average of $132.69.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.50.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

