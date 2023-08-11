River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Reduces Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 57.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBD. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,861,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,744,857. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.