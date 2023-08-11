River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 12,750 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MRO stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.83. 6,078,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,167,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

