River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 1,800 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,342 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.84. 7,928,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,385,189. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

