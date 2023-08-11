River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 2,660 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 83,995 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kyndryl by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 800,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kyndryl by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 16,082 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kyndryl by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 36,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Kyndryl Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KD traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.07. 1,082,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,359. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Further Reading

