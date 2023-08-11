River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 2,990 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,218 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,183 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,642 shares of company stock worth $10,325,237 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,903,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,200,137. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.18, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

